Luis Severino gets the nod on the mound for the New York Yankees in the first of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh-best in MLB action with 109 total home runs.

St. Louis' .422 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

St. Louis has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (365 total runs).

The Cardinals' .324 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.467).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.95 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Flaherty is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the season in this game.

Flaherty is trying to collect his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros L 10-7 Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros L 14-0 Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Matthew Liberatore Luis Severino 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins - Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing

