The 2023 campaign kicks off for George Karlaftis when the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions come together at 8:20 PM ET on September 7.

George Karlaftis Injury Status

Karlaftis is currently not on the injured list.

George Karlaftis 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 33 Tackles (8 for loss), 6 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.

George Karlaftis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cardinals 0 0 1 0 1 Week 2 Chargers 0 0 1 0 1 Week 3 @Colts 0 0 5 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0 1 2 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 0.5 0 1 0 0 Week 6 Bills 0 0 2 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 0 0 2 0 1 Week 9 Titans 0 0 2 0 0 Week 10 Jaguars 0 0 2 0 2 Week 12 Rams 1 1 1 0 0 Week 13 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 0 Week 14 @Broncos 1 1 3 0 1 Week 15 @Texans 0 1 2 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 1 1 1 0 1 Week 17 Broncos 1 1 2 0 0 Week 18 @Raiders 0.5 1 3 0 0 Divisional Jaguars 0 0 1 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 1 1 1 0 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 0 0 2 0 0

