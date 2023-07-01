Germany goes into the 2023 Women's World Cup as one of the favorites, at +650. Its odds to win Group H are -1587.

Germany: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +650 4 1 Odds to Win Group H -1587 2 1

Germany: Last World Cup Performance

Sara Daebritz was the team's leading scorer at the 2019 World Cup with three goals (and one assist). Lina Magull tacked on two goals and had one assist.

Germany: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Morocco July 24 4:30 AM ET - - Colombia July 30 5:30 AM ET - - South Korea August 3 6:00 AM ET - -

Germany Roster

Name Age Number Club Sarai Linder 23 - TSG Hoffenheim (Germany) Felicitas Rauch 27 17 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Sophia Kleinherne 23 4 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Carolin Simon 30 2 Bayern Munich (Germany) Marina Hegering 33 5 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Kathrin Hendrich 31 3 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Sara Doorsoun 31 23 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Sjoeke Nusken 22 24 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Ann Katrin Berger 32 30 Chelsea FC (England) Merle Frohms 28 1 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Stina Johannes 23 - Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Ena Mahmutovic 19 - MSV Duisburg (Germany) Tabea Wassmuth 26 18 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Sydney Lohmann 23 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Melissa Kossler 23 33 - Svenja Huth 32 9 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Alexandra Popp 32 11 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Lina Magull 28 20 Bayern Munich (Germany) Laura Freigang 25 10 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Klara Buehl 22 19 Bayern Munich (Germany) Nicole Anyomi 23 25 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Lena Oberdorf 21 6 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Paulina Krumbiegel 22 27 TSG Hoffenheim (Germany) Lena Lattwein 23 14 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Chantal Hagel 24 26 TSG Hoffenheim (Germany) Jule Brand 20 22 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Melanie Leupolz 29 - Chelsea FC (England) Sara Daebritz 28 13 Olympique Lyon (France) Lea Schuller 25 7 Bayern Munich (Germany)

