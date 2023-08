In their 2023 season opener, on September 2, the Illinois Fighting Illini will meet Toledo. For the full Illinois schedule, see below.

Illinois 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Toledo September 2 | 7:30 PM ET - BTN @ Kansas September 8 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPN2 Penn State September 16 | 12:00 PM ET - FOX Florida Atlantic September 23 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Purdue September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Nebraska October 6 | 8:00 PM ET - Fox Sports 1 @ Maryland October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Wisconsin October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Minnesota November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Indiana November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Iowa November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Northwestern November 25 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA

