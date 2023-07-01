Illinois State 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Illinois State Redbirds will begin their 2023 college football schedule on September 2, against Dayton. See below for more.
Illinois State 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|Dayton
|September 2 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Western Illinois
|September 9 | 4:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Eastern Illinois
|September 16 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Lindenwood
|September 23 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|South Dakota State
|October 7 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Indiana State
|October 14 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Youngstown State
|October 21 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Northern Iowa
|October 28 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Missouri State
|November 4 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Murray State
|November 11 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ North Dakota
|November 18 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
