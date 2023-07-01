The Illinois State Redbirds will begin their 2023 college football schedule on September 2, against Dayton. See below for more.

Illinois State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel
Dayton September 2 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Western Illinois September 9 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Eastern Illinois September 16 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Lindenwood September 23 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+
South Dakota State October 7 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Indiana State October 14 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Youngstown State October 21 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Northern Iowa October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Missouri State November 4 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Murray State November 11 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ North Dakota November 18 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+

