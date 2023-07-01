Jordan Binnington is +6600 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best goaltender. For more stats and information on this St. Louis Blues player, see below.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jordan Binnington's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)

Think Jordan Binnington will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Jordan Binnington 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Goaltending Record -- 10-10-1 Shots Against 23.87 740 Goals Against 3.20 71 Saves 21.58 669 (2nd) Save % -- 0.904

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Jordan Binnington's Next Game

Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.