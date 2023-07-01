Could the St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +15000.

Justin Faulk's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +15000 (40th in NHL)

Justin Faulk 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 22:27 695:59 Goals 0.0 1 Assists 0.5 14 Points 0.5 15 Hits 1.3 39 Takeaways 0.6 19 Giveaways 0.4 13 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Justin Faulk's Next Game

Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

