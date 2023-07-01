Justin Faulk 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Could the St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +15000.
Justin Faulk's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +15000 (40th in NHL)
Justin Faulk 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|22:27
|695:59
|Goals
|0.0
|1
|Assists
|0.5
|14
|Points
|0.5
|15
|Hits
|1.3
|39
|Takeaways
|0.6
|19
|Giveaways
|0.4
|13
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|8
Justin Faulk's Next Game
- Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
