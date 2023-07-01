The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Justin Watson and the Kansas City Chiefs opening the year with a matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Justin Watson Injury Status

Watson is currently not on the injury report.

Is Watson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Justin Watson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 4 TAR, 2 REC, 45 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Watson and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Justin Watson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 43.50 266 104 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 26.61 349 135 2023 ADP - 818 252

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Justin Watson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.