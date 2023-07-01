Keondre Coburn's 2023 season kicks off on September 17 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Keondre Coburn Injury Status

Coburn is currently not on the injury report.

Is Coburn your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Keondre Coburn 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Coburn and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Chiefs Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Keondre Coburn 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Lions 0.0 1.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.