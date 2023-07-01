Marquez Valdes-Scantling is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions on September 7 at 8:20 PM ET.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Injury Status

Valdes-Scantling is currently not on the injured list.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 81 TAR, 42 REC, 687 YDS, 2 TD

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 80.40 173 54 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 86.31 180 63 2023 ADP - 202 71

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 4 4 44 0 Week 2 Chargers 7 2 13 0 Week 3 @Colts 7 4 48 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 5 3 63 0 Week 5 Raiders 8 6 90 0 Week 6 Bills 3 0 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 4 3 111 0 Week 9 Titans 1 1 12 0 Week 10 Jaguars 4 3 60 1 Week 11 @Chargers 4 1 18 0 Week 12 Rams 5 4 56 0 Week 13 @Bengals 6 2 71 0 Week 14 @Broncos 3 1 20 0 Week 15 @Texans 5 3 26 1 Week 16 Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 7 2 28 0 Week 18 @Raiders 6 3 27 0 Divisional Jaguars 2 1 6 1 Championship Game Bengals 8 6 116 1 Super Bowl @Eagles 1 0 0 0

