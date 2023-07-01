The Missouri Tigers are +15000 to bring home the SEC title in 2023, according to oddsmakers, which ranks them 13th in the conference. In Addition they have +35000 odds to take home the CFP National Championship. Below, we dive into the odds and break down the numbers you need to know before making a futures bet.

Want to bet on any of Missouri's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Missouri Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +35000 (Bet $10 to win $3500)

+35000 (Bet $10 to win $3500) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Missouri's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Missouri 2023 Schedule

Missouri will have to overcome the fifth-toughest schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). The Tigers have 10 games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes four teams that had nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result South Dakota August 31 1 - Middle Tennessee September 9 2 - Kansas State September 16 3 - Memphis September 23 4 - @ Vanderbilt September 30 5 - LSU October 7 6 - @ Kentucky October 14 7 - South Carolina October 21 8 - @ Georgia November 4 10 - Tennessee November 11 11 - Florida November 18 12 - @ Arkansas November 24 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Missouri gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.