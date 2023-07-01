Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado -- batting .243 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Yankees Player Props
|Cardinals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is batting .274 with 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- In 70.1% of his 77 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 19.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has driven home a run in 31 games this year (40.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 29 of 77 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.315
|AVG
|.233
|.364
|OBP
|.280
|.517
|SLG
|.453
|15
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|28
|29/12
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Yankees will send Severino (1-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.