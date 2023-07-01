A strong season is a possibility for the Northern Illinois Huskies in 2023, based on their win total over/under of 6.5.

Northern Illinois Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 +135 -165 42.6%

Huskies' 2022 Performance

Northern Illinois put up 373.1 yards per game offensively last season (79th in FBS), and it allowed 395.7 yards per game (81st) on the other side of the ball.

Northern Illinois ranked 17th-worst in passing offense last season (182.7 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 101st with 252.8 passing yards allowed per contest.

Last year NIU won only one game at home and twice away from home.

When favored the Huskies had just two wins (2-6). And they won one game as underdogs (1-3).

Northern Illinois' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Harrison Waylee RB 899 YDS / 5 TD / 74.9 YPG / 5.4 YPC Antario Brown RB 689 YDS / 7 TD / 57.4 YPG / 6.3 YPC Kacper Rutkiewicz WR 26 REC / 432 YDS / 6 TD / 36.0 YPG Cole Tucker WR 46 REC / 630 YDS / 4 TD / 52.5 YPG C.J. Brown DB 63 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Daveren Rayner LB 49 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK Devonte O'Malley DL 25 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Michael Kennedy DL 23 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK

Huskies' Strength of Schedule

The Huskies are playing the 14th-easiest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last season).

According to its MAC opponents' combined win total last season, Northern Illinoiswill be playing the 81st-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

Northern Illinois has three games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including one team that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last season.

Northern Illinois 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Boston College September 2 - - 2 Southern Illinois September 9 - - 3 @ Nebraska September 16 - - 4 Tulsa September 23 - - 5 @ Toledo September 30 - - 6 @ Akron October 7 - - 7 Ohio October 14 - - 8 Eastern Michigan October 21 - - 10 @ Central Michigan October 31 - - 11 Ball State November 7 - - 12 Western Michigan November 14 - - 13 @ Kent State November 25 - -

