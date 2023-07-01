A strong season is not expected for the Northwestern Wildcats in 2023, given their win total over/under of 3.5.

Northwestern Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3.5 +135 -160 42.6%

Wildcats' 2022 Performance

Northwestern was a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking 25th-worst with 335.4 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 62nd in FBS (374.3 yards allowed per game).

Northwestern ranked 94th in passing yards last season (210.3 per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best in FBS with 183.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Northwestern was winless both at home and on the road last season.

The Wildcats lost each time when favored (0-3) but won once as underdogs (1-8).

Northwestern's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Evan Hull RB 913 YDS / 5 TD / 76.1 YPG / 4.1 YPC

55 REC / 546 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 45.5 REC YPG Ryan Hilinski QB 1,619 YDS (55.5%) / 6 TD / 7 INT

-4 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -0.3 RUSH YPG Malik Washington WR 65 REC / 694 YDS / 1 TD / 57.8 YPG Brendan Sullivan QB 589 YDS (74.0%) / 4 TD / 3 INT

97 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 8.1 RUSH YPG Bryce Gallagher LB 95 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Xander Mueller LB 76 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT Rod Heard DB 60 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Jeremiah Lewis DB 61 TKL / 1.0 TFL

Wildcats' Strength of Schedule

The Wildcats are playing the 35th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

Northwestern will have the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (62).

Northwestern has a schedule that includes eight games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (one of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them picked up three or fewer wins).

Northwestern 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Rutgers September 3 - - 2 UTEP September 9 - - 3 @ Duke September 16 - - 4 Minnesota September 23 - - 5 Penn State September 30 - - 6 Howard October 7 - - 8 @ Nebraska October 21 - - 9 Maryland October 28 - - 10 Iowa November 4 - - 11 @ Wisconsin November 11 - - 12 Purdue November 18 - - 13 @ Illinois November 25 - -

