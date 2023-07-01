The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has 87 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .489. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 65.4% of his games this season (51 of 78), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (35.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this year, and 4% of his plate appearances.

Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 27 games this season (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 37 of 78 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .289 AVG .282 .406 OBP .344 .500 SLG .479 16 XBH 18 7 HR 7 20 RBI 22 43/26 K/BB 33/16 5 SB 3

