Rashee Rice: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs opening the year with a contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.
Rashee Rice Injury Status
Rice is currently not on the injury report.
Is Rice your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Rashee Rice NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Rashee Rice 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|5 TAR, 3 REC, 29 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rashee Rice Fantasy Insights
Other Chiefs Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rashee Rice 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|3
|29
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.