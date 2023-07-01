Southern Illinois 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis will face Austin Peay on September 2, their first game of the 2023 college football schedule -- see below for the complete slate.
Southern Illinois 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|Austin Peay
|September 2 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Northern Illinois (FBS)
|September 9 | 3:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|September 16 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Missouri State
|September 30 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Youngstown State
|October 7 | 6:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Murray State
|October 14 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|South Dakota State
|October 21 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Western Illinois
|October 28 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|South Dakota
|November 4 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ North Dakota State
|November 11 | 3:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Indiana State
|November 18 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
