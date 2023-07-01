Travis Kelce: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Travis Kelce's 2023 campaign begins on September 7 with a Week 1 game that pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Detroit Lions. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.
Travis Kelce Injury Status
Kelce is currently not on the injured list.
Travis Kelce 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|152 TAR, 110 REC, 1,338 YDS, 12 TD
Travis Kelce Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|206.30
|30
|1
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|168.18
|56
|1
|2023 ADP
|-
|5
|1
Travis Kelce 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|9
|8
|121
|1
|Week 2
|Chargers
|7
|5
|51
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|8
|4
|58
|1
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|10
|9
|92
|1
|Week 5
|Raiders
|8
|7
|25
|4
|Week 6
|Bills
|10
|8
|108
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|8
|6
|98
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|17
|10
|106
|0
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|7
|6
|81
|1
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|10
|6
|115
|3
|Week 12
|Rams
|8
|4
|57
|1
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|6
|4
|56
|0
|Week 14
|@Broncos
|9
|4
|71
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|10
|10
|105
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|8
|6
|113
|0
|Week 17
|Broncos
|10
|7
|43
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|7
|6
|38
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|17
|14
|98
|2
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|8
|7
|78
|1
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|6
|6
|81
|1
