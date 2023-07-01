Looking at odds to win the NBA MVP award for 2023-24, the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine is currently +50000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Zach LaVine MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Clutch Player Odds: +10000 (28th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $10000)

Zach LaVine 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 18 Points 21 378 Rebounds 4.8 87 Assists 3.4 61 Steals 0.9 17 Blocks 0.2 4 FG% 44.3% 132-for-298 3P% 33.6% 43-for-128

Zach LaVine's Next Game

Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSOH

