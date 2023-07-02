After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has six doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .221.

Knizner has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), with at least two hits five times (15.2%).

He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 33), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Knizner has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .217 AVG .224 .234 OBP .262 .413 SLG .431 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 9 RBI 5 14/1 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings