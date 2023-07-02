Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will meet Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 112 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is eighth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 378 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.472 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (5-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Montgomery has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros L 10-7 Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros L 14-0 Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 7/1/2023 Yankees W 11-4 Home Jack Flaherty Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Matthew Liberatore Ian Hamilton 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins - Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins - Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Michael Kopech

