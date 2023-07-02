In the series rubber match on Sunday, July 2, Gerrit Cole will take the hill for the New York Yankees (46-37) as they square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (34-48), who will counter with Jordan Montgomery. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Yankees have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (-105). The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-1, 2.78 ERA) vs Montgomery - STL (5-7, 3.52 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 31 out of the 51 games, or 60.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a record of 31-20 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (60.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) - 0.5 (+140) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.