Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (46-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (34-48) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET on July 2.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (8-1) for the Yankees and Jordan Montgomery (5-7) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.

The Cardinals have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, St. Louis has won 11 of 25 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (378 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule