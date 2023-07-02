The Indiana Fever and Alanna Smith will duke it out when the Fever (5-10) meet the Chicago Sky (7-9) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, July 2 at 4:00 PM ET.

Indiana, led by Kelsey Mitchell with 10 points and four assists, fell short in an 85-63 defeat to Phoenix in their last outing. NaLyssa Smith added 10 points and nine rebounds. With Alanna Smith leading the team with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals, Chicago ended up winning against Los Angeles 86-78 in their last game.

Fever vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-155 to win)

Fever (-155 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+125 to win)

Sky (+125 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-2.5)

Fever (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ

Sky Season Stats

On offense, the Sky are the second-worst team in the league (78.0 points per game). On defense, they are fifth (80.9 points allowed per game).

Chicago collects 34.1 rebounds per game and give up 34.3 boards, ranking ninth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

At 20.2 assists per game, the Sky are fourth in the WNBA.

In terms of turnovers, Chicago is third-worst in the WNBA in committing them (14.2 per game). And it is ranked seventh in forcing them (13.0 per game).

In 2023, the Sky are fifth in the league in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Defensively, Chicago is best in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.1. It is fourth in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.2%.

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky put up 82.8 points per game at home, 9.5 more than on the road (73.3). On defense they concede 81.5 per game, 1.1 more than away (80.4).

This season, Chicago is grabbing fewer rebounds at home (32.9 per game) than away (35.4). But it is also allowing fewer rebounds at home (32.4) than away (36.1).

At home the Sky are averaging 21.3 assists per game, 2.2 more than away (19.1).

This year, Chicago is committing fewer turnovers at home (13.6 per game) than away (14.8). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.8) than away (13.3).

This season the Sky are sinking more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (6.4). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than away (31.1%).

Chicago concedes more 3-pointers per game at home (6.6) than away (5.5), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (29.3%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won two (20%) of those contests.

The Sky have a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Chicago has covered the spread eight times in 15 games.

Chicago has an ATS record of 5-5 as a 2.5-point underdog or greater.

The implied probability of a win by the Sky based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

