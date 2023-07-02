On Sunday, Lars Nootbaar (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has nine doubles, five home runs and 31 walks while batting .258.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this year (30 of 51), with multiple hits 13 times (25.5%).

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 51), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (18 of 51), with two or more RBI five times (9.8%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (45.1%), including five games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .239 AVG .276 .351 OBP .366 .326 SLG .439 4 XBH 10 2 HR 3 10 RBI 13 20/17 K/BB 25/14 2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings