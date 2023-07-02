Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is batting .275 with 12 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Arenado is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in 55 of 78 games this year (70.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (29.5%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (19.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (39.7%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (17.9%).
- He has scored in 30 of 78 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.316
|AVG
|.233
|.367
|OBP
|.280
|.520
|SLG
|.453
|16
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|28
|29/13
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.78), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 18th in K/9 (9.8).
