Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Yankees (who will start Gerrit Cole) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .231 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 32 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 56), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.8% of his games this year, DeJong has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.1% of his games this year (23 of 56), with two or more runs five times (8.9%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .200 AVG .255 .281 OBP .317 .388 SLG .500 6 XBH 13 5 HR 7 11 RBI 15 29/8 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 2

