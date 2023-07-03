Monday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (48-37) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (35-48) at 6:40 PM ET (on July 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Braxton Garrett (4-2) for the Marlins and Miles Mikolas (4-5) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The previous 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (383 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule