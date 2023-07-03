The Miami Marlins (48-37) and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-48) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, July 3 at LoanDepot park, with Braxton Garrett pitching for the Marlins and Miles Mikolas taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Cardinals have +115 odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (4-2, 3.53 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.44 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 24, or 68.6%, of those games.

The Marlins have an 18-5 record (winning 78.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Miami has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins went 4-1 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+270)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

