Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Yankees.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is hitting .245 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (28 of 48), with more than one hit seven times (14.6%).
  • He has homered in 8.3% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carlson has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 17 of 48 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 20
.247 AVG .242
.330 OBP .304
.393 SLG .387
7 XBH 4
3 HR 2
12 RBI 7
18/9 K/BB 17/3
2 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.