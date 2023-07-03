Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 90 hits and an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .492.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has homered in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this year (28 of 81), with two or more RBI 14 times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46.9% of his games this year (38 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .289 AVG .282 .404 OBP .344 .507 SLG .479 17 XBH 18 8 HR 7 24 RBI 22 46/28 K/BB 33/16 5 SB 3

