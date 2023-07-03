Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .242 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- In 53.2% of his games this season (42 of 79), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.3%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.3% of his games this season, Edman has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (38.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.7%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.257
|AVG
|.223
|.303
|OBP
|.317
|.389
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|9
|25/8
|K/BB
|21/16
|7
|SB
|7
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Marlins are sending Garrett (4-2) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
