Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Miami Marlins-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has collected 93 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.375/.489 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-2 1 1 4 4 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 23 walks and 55 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .275/.322/.486 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 120 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .387/.440/.477 so far this year.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 2 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 75 hits with 17 doubles, 22 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .248/.345/.523 so far this year.

Soler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 0 2 5 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

