Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Arenado -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .275.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- In 57 of 81 games this year (70.4%) Arenado has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (29.6%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (18.5%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has had an RBI in 32 games this season (39.5%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.321
|AVG
|.229
|.371
|OBP
|.273
|.526
|SLG
|.446
|17
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|29
|29/13
|K/BB
|35/10
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hoeing (1-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
