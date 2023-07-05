Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Marlins.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .240 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
- DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 58.6% of his games this season (34 of 58), with multiple hits 13 times (22.4%).
- He has homered in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- DeJong has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (16 of 58), with more than one RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 24 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|.200
|AVG
|.270
|.281
|OBP
|.344
|.388
|SLG
|.513
|6
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|16
|29/8
|K/BB
|38/10
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hoeing (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
