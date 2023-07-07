The Atlanta Dream (8-8) and Kahleah Copper's Chicago Sky (8-9) square off at Wintrust Arena on Friday, July 7, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago picked up an 89-87 victory against Indiana last time out. The squad was led by Courtney Williams' 28 points and eight assists and Elizabeth Williams' 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Atlanta won against Los Angeles 90-79 in their last game. Allisha Gray (23 PTS, 6 AST, 57.1 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) ended the game as Atlanta's top scorer.

Sky vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-115 to win)

Sky (-115 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (-105 to win)

Dream (-105 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)

Sky (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Sky Season Stats

The Sky are putting up just 78.6 points per game (second-worst in WNBA), but they've played more consistently at the other end of the court, where they are surrendering 81.3 points per game (fifth-ranked).

With 33.9 rebounds per game, Chicago is eighth in the WNBA. It allows 34.3 rebounds per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

So far this year, the Sky rank fourth in the league in assists, dishing out 20.3 per game.

Chicago is committing 14.1 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

This season, the Sky are draining 7.5 treys per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 36.2% (fifth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Chicago is dominating when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as it ranks best in the league in treys allowed (6 per game) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (32.1%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

During the 2023 campaign, the Sky score 7.8 more points per home game on average than on the road (82.8 at home, 75 on the road), and are also giving up 0.4 more points per home game compared to road games (81.5 at home, 81.1 on the road).

When playing at home, Chicago averages 32.9 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to grab 32.4, while on the road it averages 34.9 per game and allows 36.

The Sky average 21.3 assists per home game, 1.9 more than their average on the road in 2023 (19.4). During 2023, Chicago has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.6 per game at home versus 14.6 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12.8 per game at home versus 13.4 on the road).

This year, the Sky average eight made three-pointers per game at home and seven on the road (while shooting 40.3% from distance in home games compared to 32.8% on the road).

Chicago allows 1.1999999999999993 more three-pointer when playing at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4). It also allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (35.1% in home games compared to 29.3% on the road).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 4-1 in those games.

The Sky have gone 4-1 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (80%).

Chicago has nine wins in 16 games against the spread this year.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Chicago is 3-2 against the spread.

The Sky have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

