The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar has 11 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks while hitting .257.
  • Nootbaar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last games.
  • Nootbaar has had a hit in 34 of 56 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.2%).
  • In 8.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games.
  • In 26 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 30
.234 AVG .277
.351 OBP .372
.319 SLG .438
4 XBH 12
2 HR 3
10 RBI 15
20/18 K/BB 33/17
2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.10), 47th in WHIP (1.314), and ninth in K/9 (10.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.