Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .230 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 34 of 60 games this season (56.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 60), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has an RBI in 16 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (24 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|35
|.200
|AVG
|.250
|.281
|OBP
|.321
|.388
|SLG
|.476
|6
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|16
|29/8
|K/BB
|40/10
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Cease (3-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.10), 47th in WHIP (1.314), and ninth in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.