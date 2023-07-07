On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .851, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .482 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in 55 of 84 games this season (65.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (35.7%).
  • He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 84), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 46.4% of his games this year (39 of 84), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 43
.289 AVG .278
.404 OBP .337
.507 SLG .460
17 XBH 18
8 HR 7
24 RBI 22
46/28 K/BB 35/16
5 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (3-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.10), 47th in WHIP (1.314), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers.
