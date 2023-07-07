Friday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) and the Atlanta Braves (58-28) squaring off at Tropicana Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 7.

The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (2-2) against the Braves and Charlie Morton (8-6).

Rays vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Rays vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 51-24, a 68% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 494 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Atlanta and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Braves' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Braves have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win five times (71.4%) in those games.

This year, Atlanta has won five of six games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (487 total, 5.7 per game).

Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 1 @ Mariners L 8-3 Tyler Glasnow vs George Kirby July 2 @ Mariners L 7-6 Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo July 4 Phillies L 3-1 Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola July 5 Phillies L 8-4 Zack Littell vs Taijuan Walker July 6 Phillies L 3-1 Shawn Armstrong vs Cristopher Sanchez July 7 Braves - Tyler Glasnow vs Charlie Morton July 8 Braves - Taj Bradley vs Spencer Strider July 9 Braves - Zach Eflin vs Bryce Elder July 14 @ Royals - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Royals - TBA vs TBA July 16 @ Royals - TBA vs TBA

Braves Schedule