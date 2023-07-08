The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run will have Aaron Baddeley as part of the field in Silvis, Illinois from July 6- 9, up against the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Baddeley at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Aaron Baddeley Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Baddeley has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 16 rounds played.

Baddeley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Baddeley's average finish has been 28th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -7 278 0 14 0 2 $903,471

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Baddeley wound up 51st at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Baddeley has made the cut in one of his past five appearances at this tournament.

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Baddeley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,275 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Baddeley's Last Time Out

Baddeley was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging par to finish in the 42nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Baddeley was better than just 3% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Baddeley fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Baddeley recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Baddeley's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average (5.9).

In that most recent outing, Baddeley had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Baddeley finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Baddeley fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Baddeley Odds to Win: +15000

