Adam Long will take to the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,289-yard course with $7,400,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Long at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Adam Long Insights

Long has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Long has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Long finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Long hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 57th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 43 -4 281 0 14 0 0 $640,623

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Long's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 30th.

Long has made the cut in each of his last three trips to this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 263 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, 22 yards longer than the average course Long has played in the past year (7,267 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Long's Last Time Out

Long shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

He finished in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 20 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Long was better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Long did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Long carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Long's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

In that last tournament, Long carded a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Long ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Long finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Long Odds to Win: +20000

