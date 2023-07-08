Andrew Novak is set to take part in the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, taking place from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Novak at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Andrew Novak Insights

Novak has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free five times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Novak has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Novak has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 35 -5 280 0 14 0 2 $1M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, 16 yards longer than the average course Novak has played in the past year (7,273 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 37th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Novak was better than just 28% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Novak did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Novak carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Novak's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average (5.9).

At that most recent tournament, Novak's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Novak ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Novak recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Novak Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

