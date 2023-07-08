Augusto Nunez heads into the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run, with action from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Nunez at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Augusto Nunez Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Nunez has finished better than par 12 times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Nunez has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Nunez has had an average finish of 47th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Nunez has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 44 -4 281 0 10 0 0 $325,466

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than average.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Nunez has played in the past year has been 7,289 yards, the exact distance TPC Deere Run will measure at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Nunez's Last Time Out

Nunez was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 51st percentile.

Nunez shot better than just 1% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Nunez carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nunez carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Nunez's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

At that most recent tournament, Nunez's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Nunez ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nunez underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

