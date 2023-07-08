Austin Cook will hit the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois to play in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. It's a par-71 that spans 7,289 yards, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Cook at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Austin Cook Insights

Cook has finished under par five times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Cook has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five appearances, Cook has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Cook has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 38 -7 278 0 10 0 0 $347,469

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Cook's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 39th.

Cook has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this week's event.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

Courses that Cook has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,305 yards, 16 yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Cook's Last Time Out

Cook shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the third percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cook shot better than only 15% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Cook did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cook recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Cook's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

In that last tournament, Cook's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Cook ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cook carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Cook Odds to Win: +50000

