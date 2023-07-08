The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will include Austin Smotherman as part of the field from July 6- 9 as the golfers battle the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Smotherman at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Austin Smotherman Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Smotherman has shot under par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Smotherman has had an average finish of 36th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Smotherman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 41 -6 279 0 15 1 2 $871,897

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Smotherman will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,273 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was poor, putting him in the 13th percentile of the field.

Smotherman was better than 74% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Smotherman fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Smotherman recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Smotherman's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

In that last competition, Smotherman's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Smotherman ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Smotherman finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

