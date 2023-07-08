Ben Martin is in 41st place, at -2, after the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Looking to bet on Ben Martin at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Ben Martin Insights

Martin has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Martin has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Martin's average finish has been 54th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Martin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 38 -6 266 0 17 1 3 $1.2M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Martin has one top-five finish in his past six appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 27th.

Martin made the cut in three of his past six entries in this event.

Martin last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 41st.

At 7,289 yards, TPC Deere Run is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,011 yards.

The courses that Martin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,270 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.30-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was below average, putting him in the third percentile of the field.

Martin was better than 74% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.51.

Martin recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Martin had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Martin's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

In that most recent competition, Martin had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Martin ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Martin finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Martin Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Martin's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.