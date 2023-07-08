The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run includes Ben Taylor. The competition is from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a bet on Taylor at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Ben Taylor Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Taylor has finished better than par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Taylor has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Taylor finished 69th in his only finish over his last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -6 278 0 12 3 4 $1.7M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

The courses that Taylor has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,266 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor finished in the 20th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 37th percentile of the field.

Taylor was better than only 28% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Taylor recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Taylor recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Taylor carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that last competition, Taylor's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Taylor finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 6.2.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

