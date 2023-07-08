The field at the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Brandon Matthews. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $7,400,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,289-yard course from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Matthews at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Brandon Matthews Insights

Over his last eight rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or better than par.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Matthews has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent eight rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Matthews has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 42 -5 281 0 4 0 0 $86,129

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

TPC Deere Run measures 7,289 yards for this tournament, 263 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,026).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

Courses that Matthews has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,299 yards, 10 yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Matthews' Last Time Out

Matthews finished in the 20th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was poor, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthews shot better than only 0% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Matthews carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthews carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Matthews' two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average (5.9).

At that most recent competition, Matthews' par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Matthews ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthews had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Matthews Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

