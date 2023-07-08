Held from July 6- 9, Brandt Snedeker is set to compete in the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Looking to place a bet on Snedeker at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brandt Snedeker Insights

Snedeker has finished under par twice and scored five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Snedeker has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Snedeker has had an average finish of 50th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Snedeker has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 50 +1 289 0 2 0 0 $87,840

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

The average course Snedeker has played in the past year has been 38 yards longer than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Snedeker's Last Time Out

Snedeker was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was below average, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

Snedeker was better than only 28% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Snedeker recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Snedeker had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Snedeker recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that last tournament, Snedeker's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Snedeker finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Snedeker fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Snedeker Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.